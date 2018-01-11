The number of people killed in mudslides in southern California has risen to 17 - with rescuers warning time is running out to find survivors.

They are working in dangerous conditions to hunt for those who are still missing.

Search dogs, helicopters and thermal imaging equipment is being used as part of the operation.

An estimated 100 homes have been destroyed.

While there were three people rescued on Wednesday, two more bodies were also recovered.

The wealthy enclave of Montecito was one of the hardest-hit areas, with celebrities including Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Winfrey among those sharing pictures of the destruction.

This is the street in front of our house. I don’t know anything about our house yet. I’m heartbroken for our community of Montecito. I’m devastated for the families who lost loved ones. I’m grateful to all the rescue workers. Please send love to Montecito. pic.twitter.com/TmbqwzMLEz — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 10, 2018

People returning to the area are shocked at the scale of the devastation, with one woman describing it as 'apocalyptic':