12 boys rescued from a cave in Thailand have cried as they paid tribute to a diver who died during the mission to save them.

Volunteer diver and former Navy SEAL Saman Kunan died while installing oxygen tanks along the passageways of the cave.

The Wild Boars team are recovering in hospital after spending 18 days trapped underground.

The boys, aged 11 to 16, have only just been told about his death after a medical team said they were now mentally strong enough to handle the news.

The Thailand health ministry said in a statement that the boys were upset when told what happened.

They are all expected to leave hospital on Thursday.

Meanwhile a number of local farmers whose land was damaged during the rescue mission have refused compensation as a way of supporting the Wild Boars rescue mission.