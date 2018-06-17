The first boat of the Aquarius convoy carrying 630 people, who have become the focus of a pan-European disagreement over migration, has docked in Valencia.

They were left stranded while European countries argued about who should take them in.

Among those rescued are seven children aged under five, 32 children aged between five and 15 years, 61 young people aged from 15 to 17 and 80 women, seven of whom are pregnant.

One of three ships has now arrived in Valencia.

The Italian coast guard vessel Dattilo arrived in the Spanish port just before 7am local time on Sunday, and will be followed by the Aquarius and another Italian navy ship, the Orione.

The migrants were rescued a week ago off the coast of Libya and have been at sea ever since after the Italian government refused to allow the vessel they were aboard to dock in Italy.

Malta also refused to allow them to dock there, arguing that the Italians had assumed responsibility for the rescue operations.

But the new socialist government in Spain said that the Aquarius would be allowed to dock in Valencia - at least a four-day voyage away.

The Italians then agreed to transfer back some of the migrants to two of their vessels which, with the Aquarius, set sail for Spain.

The debacle promoted a mid-week diplomatic spat after French President Emmanuel Macron accused the Italian government of "cynicism and irresponsibility" for refusing to take the Aquarius.