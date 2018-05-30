Researchers have found a significant link between hot weather and poor exam results.

The findings come ahead of the Leaving and Junior cert exams which begin next Wednesday.

Academics from Harvard, UCLA and Georgia State examined test scores of 10 million US secondary students over 13 years - and found that when temperatures go up, school performance goes down.

The study, published by the US National Bureau of Economic Research, found that students were more likely to have lower scores in years with higher temperatures and better results in cooler years.

The research says a practical response could be to use more air conditioning.