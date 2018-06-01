Police have shot dead a bear and are searching for two lions, two tigers and a jaguar that broke out of their cages in a German zoo.

The animals have escaped from their enclosures at a facility in the western town of Luenebach, which is near the border with Luxembourg and Belgium.

Police told the Associated Press that all of the escaped animals are still believed to be on the grounds of the zoo.

However, locals have been warned to stay inside as a precaution - and to call the police if they see any of the five predators at large.

It is unclear what circumstances lead to the bear's death.

German media reports have suggested the animals' enclosures were damaged in a storm, after a river overflowed and damaged fences.

Early reports from the regional broadcaster SWR suggested that lions and pumas had escaped, but officers later confirmed that the big cats were lions, tigers, and a jaguar.