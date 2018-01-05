The funeral of Limerick man Willie Lynch has heard a 'double sword of grief' has pierced the heart of his family.



The 35-year-old was found dead at his home in Pallaskenry last Saturday.



His brother, 29-year-old Gerard Lynch, has been charged with his murder.

A community came together at St Joseph's Church in Ballybrown this morning for Willie's funeral.

Many of those attending wore the jersey of the 35-year-old's favourite football team, Liverpool or t-shirts of his favourite band Bon Jovi.



Willie's friend Brian Barry described him as character who created a lifetime of memories in such a short space of time: