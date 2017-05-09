A retired school teacher has been jailed for 12 months for sexually assaulting a 9 year old in the 1990s.



78 year old Leo Hickey from Realt na Mara, Innishannon, Co Cork had pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sexually assaulting Daniel Kelleher.



The assaults happened at Scoil Eoin Boys National School in Ballincollig in Co Cork between November 1991 and 1992.



He'd was found guilty in February, and today was sentenced to three years in jail with the final two years suspended.



In his victim impact statement, Daniel Kelleher said Leo Hickey had ruined his childhood - with a devastating impact that continued into adulthood.