82 kidnapped Nigerian schoolgirls have been reunited with their families, after being released earlier this month.



Their parents wiped away tears and hugged their children at a special event in the capital Abuja.

They hadn't seen each other since April 2014, when Boko Haram militants snatched more than 200 girls from their dormitories.







Some of the kidnapped "Chibok Girls" are still missing.

Yahi Bwata is the father of one of the freed girls who attended the ceremony: