Some 22,000 coffee cups are disposed of in Ireland every hour.

Recycling List Ireland said this translates to as many as six single use coffee cups every second, 528,000 a day or 200 million every year.

Single use coffee cups are not currently recyclable and can't be put in recycling bins.

While many disposable cups carry a recyclable logo the actual cup is not recyclable.

The recyclable part could just refer to the rigid plastic lids and the cardboard sleeves.

Pauline McDonogh from Recycling List said: "As disposable cups are made largely from paper many people believe they can be recycled, but unfortunately this is not the case.

"These cup are lined with plastic polyethylene which is fused to the paper making the cups waterproof but also difficult to recycle.

"Of course single use cups are also contaminated by the drink they contained, which is yet another reason why they cannot be added to the bin of clean and dry recyclables."

"Right now the only way to combat this waste is to reduce our dependency on these single use coffee cups".

Recycling List Ireland is appealing to consumers to consider using a ceramic cup in their favourite café - or bring along a re-useable cup for their take away.

More than 1,000 cafés in Ireland are giving discounts to consumers with a reusable cup. Participating cafés can be found here.