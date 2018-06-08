The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland has been voted the country's favourite building.

The Public Choice category of the Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) Irish Architecture Awards saw 32 projects shortlised across Ireland.

Number 26 York Street, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, was the overall winner.

The new medical education building on the Dublin campus was designed by Henry J Lyons.

It received 22% of the 10,000-plus votes cast.

The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland at 26 York Street in Dublin city | Image: Supplied

It's the second win for Henry J Lyons and architect Peter McGovern - who also took the prize in 2010 for the Criminal Courts of Justice.



In second place was Scoil Phádraig, a primary school in Westport, Co Mayo designed by SJK Architects.

Scoil Phádraig in Westport, Co Mayo | Image: Supplied

The design of the 16-classroom, 2,400m2 building sits alongside a church and creates a new public space and link to a pedestrian and cycle greenway.

Each of the 16 classrooms is a distinctive colour, while coloured window frames relate to the stained glass windows in the church.

The Microsoft campus in Dublin | Image: Supplied

Third prize went to One Microsoft Place - the tech giant's Dublin campus in Leopardstown - designed by RKD Architects.