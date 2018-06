Revenue officers have seized heroin worth over €1m at Dublin Airport.

The drugs arrived in a number of packages labelled ‘household goods’ on-board a flight this morning.

The heroin, believed to have a street value of over €1.1m, was sent from Lahore in Pakistan.

Revenue is liaising with Gardaí and investigations are ongoing.

Heroin seized at Dublin Airport. Image: Revenue

Heroin seized at Dublin Airport. Image: Revenue