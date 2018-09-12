A man has been questioned after more than 14,780 smuggled cigarettes and 18.74 kgs of chewing tobacco were seized in Limerick.

The discoveries were made yesterday with the help of detector dog, Eva.

They were found when officers carried out searches, under warrant, of a premises and apartment in Limerick city.

The search took place after some of the seized cigarettes were identified in a parcel from the UK, labelled "toys".

Revenue detector dog Eva | Image: Revenue

A Pakistani man in his 30s was questioned and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The chewing tobacco along with the seized cigarettes - branded 'Benson &Hedges', 'L &B', 'Marlboro', 'Kenmore International' and 'Richmond Blue' - had a total retail value of almost €10,500.

Revenue say this represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €7,400.