Revenue Officers have seized 3,760 cigarettes and over 7 kilograms of tobacco in Dublin.

It follows a search of a house in the Dublin 7 area as part of a crackdown on the illicit tobacco trade in the City Centre.

The total retail value of the contraband tobacco products is over €5,700, representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of around €4,600.

An Irish woman in her 20's was questioned and investigations are ongoing.