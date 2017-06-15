Revenue has unveiled its 1.6 million euro new mobile scanner at Dublin Port today.



It's hoped the device - which can scan the inside of up to 10 trucks in an hour - will lead to greater efficiency at our ports for users and revenue officials.



It's the third scanner to be introduced into Ireland in a bid to intercept the millions of euro of illegal goods being smuggled into the country every year.

Anything hiding?



Revenue's €1.6m new mobile scanner in action @TodayFMNews pic.twitter.com/AZWSO9EI3H — Nicole Gernon (@nicole_gernon) June 15, 2017

Last year alone, over 30 million euro worth of drugs and 23 million worth of cigarettes were seized at our ports.

The new 1.6 million euro scanner which, moves along the outside of trucks, has been part funded by the European Anti-Fraud Agency.

Revenue Chairman Niall Cody says the technology is state of the art: