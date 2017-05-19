Reykjavik Is The World's Trendiest Holiday Destination
The world's trendiest holiday destination has been revealed as Reykjavik.
The capital of Iceland has seen the biggest boom in tourism of any destination over the past two years.
It pipped Cuba in a list of hotspots compiled by hotel website Trivago based on soaring visitors. No 3 is Fethiye in Turkey.
Here's the top ten:
- Reykjavik (Iceland)
- Varadero (Cuba)
- Fethiye (Turkey)
- Alicante (Spain)
- Malacca (Malaysia)
- Cartagena (Colombia)
- Cancun (Mexico)
- Cape Town (South Africa)
- Crikvenica (Croatia)
- Torrevieja (Spain)