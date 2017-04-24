Rihanna's been criticised for posting scantily clad pictures of herself with the Queen's head superimposed.

The bizarre 91st birthday tribute showed Queen Elizabeth II Photoshopped onto Riri’s body in various outfits.

be humble. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:24am PDT

Many of Rihanna's millions of Instagram followers saw the funny side - but others called it "disrespectful" and "disgusting".

y'all chickens is ash and I'm lotion. 😂 A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

#gucci UPDATE: Mumz said she won't too happy bout this post so I had to edit *insert appropriate Gucci Mane lyrics here* A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:37am PDT

it's not that deep. A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Apr 22, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

One user wrote, 'I’m not English or a Brit, but I find these series of photos disturbing. It’s like doing it with photos of my grandmother. These lack taste whatsoever.'

Another fan posted 'It’s funny and everything, but be careful, the English are really sensitive!'

Despite some fans slamming the singer for her Photoshop, most of her fans found it funny with one writing 'These pics give me LIFE' and another commenting 'Why’s everyone so triggered lmao.'