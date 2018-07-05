A High Court judge has dismissed Rihanna’s attempt to set aside the service of a summons on her as part of a legal action taken by a Dublin woman.

Dana Kavanagh of Woodbank Drive, Valley Park in Finglas claims her business was ruined by a malicious email circulated by the singer.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

Rihanna or Robyn Fenty as she’s named in court papers is being sued for damages by the partner of the singer’s former bodyguard Geoffrey Keating.

She claims a false and malicious rumour was sent to her by Rihanna in July 2013 that made untrue references about Geoffrey.

As a result of these alleged claims, Ms. Kavanagh says their business had to cease trading and their client list of over 5,000 was decimated.

She said the business took years to build up and was destroyed in a matter of days by these alleged rumours.

In November 2015, the court heard a summons was served on the concierge at Rihanna’s home in New York.

Another summons was served on another person at the same address the following October.

Rihanna’s lawyers tried to have service set aside claiming it was invalid, but Ms. Justice Miriam O’Regan dismissed their application this morning.

She said she was satisfied there are grounds to declare that the service actually effected was enough, which paves the way for the case to be heard unless there’s an appeal of today’s decision.