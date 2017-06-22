The head of the Olympic Council of Ireland says nothing is happening in Brazil in relation to the hearing of the Pat Hickey ticketing case.



Sarah Keane also revealed that the cost of the ticketing scandal in Rio stood at 1.5 million euro and counting.

President of @olympiccouncil says last year was chaotic, dramatic, traumatic and extremely costly pic.twitter.com/zPMtgvEug7 — Juliette Gash (@JulietteGash) June 22, 2017





Pat Hickey was released on bail last December after spending almost 5 months in jail for alleged ticket touting.



The OCI is defending its former President as per its rules, but Ms Keane said if Mr Hickey was found guilty, they may seek to recoup some costs.





Sarah Keane was asked if the OCI had any idea when the case might be heard;

