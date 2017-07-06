Rob Kardashian has been removed from Instagram for posting revenge porn of what appears to be his ex girlfriend Blac Chyna.

He later tweeted the photos, along with a tirade claiming that she cheated on him, which were then removed after 30 minutes.

Kardashian lives in California, where posting intimate images without the consent of the subject is illegal.

The pair have an 8 month old daughter called Dream.

Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017



