Armed robbers have raided the Ritz Hotel in Paris and stolen jewellery thought to be worth more than 5 million euro.

They had axes and smashed the windows of the world-famous hotel.

Three suspects have been arrested and two others are on the run. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire yesterday evening.

Place Vendome, where the Ritz is based, is also home to the Ministry of Justice, and several luxury brands, including Chanel.

Security in the area was increased in 2014 after several luxury jewellers were raided in violent robberies.