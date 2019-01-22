Cristiano Ronaldo has accepted a fine and suspended 2-year jail sentence following allegations of tax fraud in Spain.

He'd already agreed a deal to pay around €18.8 million.

For a man who earns around €30 million a year playing for Juventus, it's not somethig which will break the bank...

The Juventus forward appeared in court in the Spanish capital this morning.

He was dressed in all-black and arrived in court with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.