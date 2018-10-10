Cristiano Ronaldo has "vehemently denied" allegations that he raped a woman in a Las Vegas hotel room.

It comes after a 34-year-old US woman said the former Real Madrid and Manchester United raped her in 2009.

She said she was paid €325,534 to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with him in 2010.

In a statement released this evening, Ronaldo’s lawyer Peter Christiansen said he did have relations with Ms Mayorga – but insisted the incident was "completely consensual."

He said the NDA was "by no means a confession of guilt" and insisted that in signing it Ronaldo was only following "the advice of his advisers in order to put an end to the outrageous accusations made against him."

The allegation came to light 10 days ago after a number of media outlets published details contained in the agreement.

Las Vegas police have reopened a sexual assault investigation into the encounter in the days since.

Ronaldo expressed his “full confidence that the truth will prevail.”