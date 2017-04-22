Ashford Castle hosts wedding of the year

Rory McIroy is tying the knot with his fiancee Erica Stoll today at Ashford Castle in Co Mayo.

Dozens of stars from the world of sports and entertainment are attending the celebrity wedding.



Niall Horan, Ed Sheeran and Coldplay's Chris Martin are said to be attending.

Fellow golfers Padraig Harrington, Sergio Garcia and Shane Lowry are also on the invite list.

And the couple won't be having a wedding band... Stevie Wonder has been flown in to play for guests.

The soul legend popped in to a computer store in Galway yesterday and staff couldn't pass up the chance for a selfie.

Security is tight at Ashford Castle, and the quiet Mayo village of Cong has been inundated with reporters covering the event.