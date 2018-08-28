An investigation has been launched into claims that the Rose of Tralee was subjected to racist abuse at a chipper.

Kirsten Mate Maher - the first ever African Irish winner - says she was verbally attacked during a night out in Kilkenny on Sunday.

An eyewitness said he saw Mate Maher sobbing in the queue for her food

She's told KCLR radio however that she's leaving the matter to the Gardaí.

In the past Kirsten has admitted that she's regularly asked if she's actually Irish.