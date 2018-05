It's been confirmed Meghan Markle will use her new royal position to fight for 'social justice and women's empowerment.'

The Duchess of Sussex's new profile on the official Royal Family website calls her a 'proud feminist'.

Meanwhile, it's reported she and Prince Harry had their first dance to Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody.'

The couple will be back to work this week - with official engagements planned before their honeymoon.