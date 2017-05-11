The Prince of Wales and his wife Camilla are in Kilkenny this afternoon.



They've visited Kilkenny Castle and are heading to a number of businesses this afternoon.

The royal couple arrived by helicopter to Kilkenny Castle where hundreds of people were waiting to greet them.

Prince Charles offered some home brewed tonic. Politely declined after a sniff #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/5LSdqBjaHi — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 11, 2017

After visiting a farmers market - and turning down a shot of garlic tonic from one - they made their way inside Kilkenny Castle.



There the King met the Prince - as Henry Shefflin introduced Charles to hurling.

BREAKING: Prince Charles has signed for the Kilkenny hurlers #RoyalVisitIreland pic.twitter.com/qKQfnxpivn — Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) May 11, 2017

Prince Charles' speech also talked about bringing Ireland and the UK closer together and he hopes his visits can help to do that.

This afternoon they're visiting a number of businesses around Kilkenny - before heading for the Curragh

Sean Defoe reports from Kilkenny.





