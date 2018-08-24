The company that gave the world the AK-47 assault rifle has announced plans to take on Elon Musk in the electric vehicle industry.

Russian arms giant Kalashnikov unveiled its concept electric car model at a major defence expo outside of Moscow yesterday.

The retro pale-blue prototype is modelled on a 1970s hatchback called the Kombi - produced by Soviet Manufacturer Izh.

Describing the CV-1 concept as an “electric supercar,” the company said it includes cutting edge elements including a “revolutionary” converter.

It said the car can travel 350km on a single charge and it can go from zero to 100kph in six seconds.

The Kalashnikov CV-1. Image: Kalashnikov Media

The car was unveiled at the ARMY Forum – which describes itself as the “world's leading exhibition of arms and military equipment.”

Numerous reports from the expo quote the company as claiming the technology will "let us stand in the ranks of global electric car producers such as Tesla."

The car is still at the concept stage and has yet to receive a price-tag.

The company also developed an electric motorcycle it said can hit speeds of 90km/h and can travel for up to 150km on a single charge.

The Kalashnikov SM-1. Image: Kalashnikov Media

