It's claimed Russian police have forced their way into the Moscow office of the opposition leader.

It comes as supporters of Alexei Navalny began a nationwide day of anti-government protests.

Navalny supporters claim the police said they were looking into reports there was a bomb in the office.

Hundreds of his supporters have begun a nationwide day of protests against the authorities.

One of the first demonstrations was in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok - calling on voters to boycott what they say is a rigged presidential election on 18th March.

Chanting "without us" - some said they were not afraid of corrupt authorities: