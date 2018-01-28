Russia's opposition leader has reportedly been released without charge after taking part in a protest he instigated against Vladimir Putin.

Alexei Navalny called for demonstrations ahead of the country's forthcoming presidential election - which take place in March.

Earlier, police raided his Moscow offices.

Hundreds of his supporters have begun a nationwide day of protests against the authorities.

One of the first demonstrations was in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok - calling on voters to boycott what they say is a rigged presidential election on 18th March.

Chanting "without us" - some said they were not afraid of corrupt authorities: