Ryanair has made one of the biggest U-turns in its history and has agreed to recognise pilot unions.

The airline - which was threatened with a strike next week - says it's taking the move to avoid widespread customer disruption over Christmas.

Around 30 percent of Ryanair's Irish pilots had agreed to to strike five days before Christmas in the row over negotiating rights.

Italian pilots with Ryanair are taking industrial action today, while their Portugese colleagues had planned to join the Irish pilots strike next Wednesday.