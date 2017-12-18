Ryanair management and unions are set to meet on Tuesday, after a proposed pilot strike was suspended.

IMPACT has suspended the one-day strike of some Irish-based pilots that was due to happen on Wednesday.

It comes after company management agreed to recognise the union as the representative of the pilots.

The union has agreed to meet management on Tuesday evening, but says "it is available to meet sooner".

It adds that it hopes the suspension of industrial action would "remove any uncertainty" for passengers.

On Friday, the company agreed to recognise unions for the first time in its history.