Ryanair is calling for airports to ban the early morning sale of alcohol.

It's after a group of drunken passengers forced an Ibiza bound flight from Dublin to divert to Paris on Saturday.

The company says three people became disruptive and were detained by Police when the plane touched down.

Ryanair says it wants airports to enforce a two-drink limit per person and refuse to sell alcohol before 10am - in a bid to reduce this type of behaviour.