A planned strike by some Irish-based pilots at Ryanair has been called off.

IMPACT has suspended the action threatened by pilots next Wednesday.

It has agreed to meet management for talks on Tuesday.

But, in a statement released on Sunday evening, the union said it is available to meet sooner.

Statement from IMPACT confirms it has called off a planned strike by some #Ryanair pilots on Wednesday. Says it will meet the company on Tuesday, but “is available to meet sooner” pic.twitter.com/XUoE7eX3sw — Jack Quann (@jqbilbao) December 17, 2017

On Friday, Ryanair agreed to recognise unions for the first time ever, but unions wanted talks to ensure the details of the agreement.

Sinn Fein's transport spokesperson, Imelda Munster, has welcomed the breakthrough.