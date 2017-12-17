IMPACT union to meet management for talks on Tuesday

A planned strike by some Irish-based pilots at Ryanair has been called off.

IMPACT has suspended the action threatened by pilots next Wednesday.

It has agreed to meet management for talks on Tuesday.

But, in a statement released on Sunday evening, the union said it is available to meet sooner.

On Friday, Ryanair agreed to recognise unions for the first time ever, but unions wanted talks to ensure the details of the agreement.

Sinn Fein's transport spokesperson, Imelda Munster, has welcomed the breakthrough.