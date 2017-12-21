Ryanair says it looks forward to concluding an agreement with pilots on pay and conditions, procedures and dispute resolution in the New Year.

The airline wrote to the union this morning, ahead of a deadline imposed by IMPACT for a written confirmation of union recognition.

It's the first time in Ryanair's 32 year history that it will recognise trade unions.

Ashley Connolly is Assistant General Secretary of IMPACT;

Joe Gill from Goodbody’s Stockbrokers says we can also expectto see changes at board level;