Ryanair Confirms Tomorrow's Planned Strike Will Go Ahead
Industrial unrest at Ryanair is ramping up as Irish passengers face a fourth day of strike action tomorrow.
The company has cancelled 20 flights altering the travel plans of 3 and a half thousand passengers.
Belguim and Sweden have announced they will strike tomorrow week.
While unions for German and Dutch based pilots have suggested they'll co-ordinate their action to take place on the same day.
Elsewhere the British Airline Pilots’ Association has issued a “failure to agree notice” to Ryanair.
That's the first of several steps towards strike action in their industrial relations process