Industrial unrest at Ryanair is ramping up as Irish passengers face a fourth day of strike action tomorrow.

The company has cancelled 20 flights altering the travel plans of 3 and a half thousand passengers.

Belguim and Sweden have announced they will strike tomorrow week.

While unions for German and Dutch based pilots have suggested they'll co-ordinate their action to take place on the same day.



Elsewhere the British Airline Pilots’ Association has issued a “failure to agree notice” to Ryanair.

That's the first of several steps towards strike action in their industrial relations process