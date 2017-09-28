The Civil Aviation authority in Britain is considering taking legal action against Ryanair after the airline cancelled thousands of flights over the coming months.

They claim customers have not been given accurate information.

Here, the Commission for Aviation Regulation says its fielding up to 300 complaints a week from passengers affected by the cancellations.

It's head Cathy Mannion is reminding people whose flights were cancelled with less than two weeks notice, they are entitled to 250 euro compensation.