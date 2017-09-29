Hundreds of thousands of Ryanair passengers must be told how they can claim compensation for cancelled flights by 5pm.

The regulator in the UK's also told the airline to help customers who chose unsuitable options because they were misled.

Failure to comply could see legal action taken against Ryanair.

The airline says it has a 'rostering' problem, pilots say they won't forego their holidays to help.

And customers are confused as the mess leaves thousands of flights cancelled - some at short notice.

Britain's Civil Aviation Authority has stepped in to help and wants Ryainair to start by clearly telling passengers their rights and entitlements.

It has accused the low cost airline of "persistently misleading passengers" and has warned that legal action could result if they fail to comply.

The ball is in Ryanair's court as the clock is ticking, the deadline is 5 o'clock this evening