It's reported Ryanair may hire planes and draft in European crews to staff flights impacted by next week's strike.

Pilots based in Cork, Dublin and Shannon plan to walk off the job next Wednesday in the row over collective bargaining rights.

The airline will be giving passengers just two days notice, when it publishes a list of affected flights on Monday.

The Irish Times reports Ryanair's back-up plans to cover routes may include using captains-in-training.