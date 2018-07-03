Ryanair pilots could opt for stoppages this summer instead of all-out strikes.

Their staff based in Dublin will deliver the result of a ballot later deciding whether they want to take industrial action over pay conditions.

They're expected to be in favour of some kind of action.

But Business journalist Vincent Wall says it may not be as extreme as some fear: 'If the ballot comes out in favour of Industrial Action, the union will have a difficult call to make. They won't garner a huge amount of public support in calling a strike at the height of the holiday period, for issues such as more favourable treatment for more senior staff'.