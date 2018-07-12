Ryanair pilots are on the picket line this morning for the first time in the airline's history.

The airline has cancelled 30 of 290 scheduled flights in a row over seniority - That's a tenth of their flights in and out of Ireland affecting around 5,000 passengers.

Affected customers have already been contacted and the company says passengers should travel as normal if they haven't received notifications.

Last ditch talks between management and workers yesterday failed to avert the stoppage.



