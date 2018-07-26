Ryanair Says Job Cuts In Dublin Will Go Ahead Unless Unions Call Off Further Strikes
Ryanair says job cuts at its Dublin base will go ahead unless unions call off further strikes.
20 of the airline's flights will be cancelled next Friday as some Irish-based pilots stage a 4th day of industrial action.
It's part of a row over seniority, base transfers and annual leave.
The 3,500 passengers affected will get a refund or be accommodated on another flight.
Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs says plans to cut 300 jobs and reduce its Dublin-based fleet will go ahead unless the strikes stop: