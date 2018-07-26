Ryanair says job cuts at its Dublin base will go ahead unless unions call off further strikes.

20 of the airline's flights will be cancelled next Friday as some Irish-based pilots stage a 4th day of industrial action.

It's part of a row over seniority, base transfers and annual leave.

The 3,500 passengers affected will get a refund or be accommodated on another flight.

Ryanair's Kenny Jacobs says plans to cut 300 jobs and reduce its Dublin-based fleet will go ahead unless the strikes stop: