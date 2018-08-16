Talks between Ryanair management and Pilots union Forsa are expected to continue later this week.

A third day of negotiations, lasting more than 12 hours, adjourned without resolve just after midnight.

Pilots and Ryanair management have so far failed to end their ongoing dispute.

The deadlock follows 5 days of strike action and now three days of talks.

The discussions are an attempt to resolve issues over pay and working conditions.

Negotiations, which are taking place at Dublin airport ,are being mediated by independent troubleshooter Kieran Mulvey.

They were originally scheduled to run for three days from Monday.

Both sides have been asked not to make any public comments while the negotiations are underway.