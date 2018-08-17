It's hoped some progress can be made in resolving the Ryanair dispute today.

Negotiators from the Forsa union and airline management are back at the table this morning for a 4th day of talks.

It's to try and resolve the row over base transfers, annual leave and promotions.

Bernard Harbor from Forsa says there's still distance between the sides - but is hopeful they can get close to a deal:

"A lot of work has been done but there's still a number of points where there's a distance between the sides for obvious reasons otherwise we wouldn't be here.

My analysis would be that Kieran Mulvey, an experienced and accomplished mediator wouldn't have asked us back for a fourth day if he didn't think it was possible to make some progress."

"My hunch is this won't go on much longer"



Ryanair management and the FORSA union began three days of talks on Monday.

But after lengthy negotiations to try and resolve the row over annual leave, base transfers and promotions - no deal was reached.

Today, representatives will try again to find a breakthrough.

They'll get back around the table at Dublin Airport from 10:30 this morning along with independent mediator Kieran Mulvey.

The ongoing dispute has led to 5 days of strikes by some Irish-based Ryanair pilots.