Ryanair has threatened to cancel 16 Irish flights if the Fórsa union doesn't call off Tuesday's planned strike by 7pm this evening.

Some Irish-based pilots are due to stage a third day of industrial action on Tuesday in a row over issues such as base transfers, annual leave and seniority.

Union representatives yesterday said there was 'no material change' after the latest round of talks with Ryanair management.

In a statement, the airline said no progress was made at yesterday's meeting with Fórsa to try and avert the strike.

The airline says cancellation notices will be sent to passengers on 16 flights to/from Ireland next Tuesday if the strike goes ahead.

Ryanair calls on FORSA to call off 24 July strike by less than 25% of our Irish pilots (over seniority & base transfer proposals which they can't explain and which don't even affect them): pic.twitter.com/OVse5kmgMi — Ryanair (@Ryanair) July 19, 2018

Meanwhile, the Dublin-based pilots will begin their second strike day from 1am tomorrow morning.

24 flights between Ireland and the UK have been cancelled as a result of that industrial action.