Ryanair says it plans to reduce its Dublin fleet this winter which could see 300 pilots and cabin crew face redundancy.

It comes amid an ongoing row between the airline and the union representing Irish based pilots, which has so far resulted in three days of strike action.

In a statement, Ryanair says the winter move is partly as a result of the strike.

It says these strikes have had "a negative effect on (close-in) high fare bookings and forward air fares as consumer confidence in the reliability of our Irish flight schedules has been disturbed."

Ryanair has issued letters of 90 days protective notice to over 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew employees.

It says their services "may not be required" from October 28th onwards.

It comes as Ryanair has been forced to cancel 600 flights across Europe today and due to strike action by cabin crew in Spain, Portugal and Belgium.

The stoppage will affect tens of thousands of holidaymakers.