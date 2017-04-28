SIPTU members in Irish Rail and school bus drivers have voted to take industrial action in support of their Bus Eireann colleagues.

Seventy-three per cent of Irish Rail workers and seventy-two per cent of school bus drivers voted in favour of action.

Bus Eireann workers were on strike at the end of March and start of April, against cost-cutting measures at the company

It culminated with days of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission and eventually ended up in the Labour Court

Workers at Bus Eireann are soon to begin voting on the Court's recommendation which is aimed at solving their dispute.

SIPTU says the result of this ballot will determine the next steps that Irish Rail workers and school bus drivers take.