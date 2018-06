Up to 27 jobs are to go in job cuts at Liebherr in County Kerry.

SIPTU has tonight expressed shock and disappointment at the news - with further fears of more cuts to follow.

The union says management at the Liebherr Container Cranes Ltd. plant in Killarney has confirmed that 27 workers are to lose their jobs in June, up to 60 in July and possibly a further 128 in August.