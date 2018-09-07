The Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he would consider bringing back the SSIA.

The Special Saving Incentive Account was launched more than 17 years ago.

It gave taxpayers back a euro for every four they saved.

The Governor of the Central Bank has proposed introducing something similar, but only if the economy continues to grow quickly.

Speaking at Fine Gael's think in in Galway, Minister Donohoe said he was willing to look into it.

"There's a number of very helpful proposals and suggestions being put to me at the moment.

"I'll absolutely be considering the views in relation to (Central Bank) Governor Lane in relation to (SSIAs).

"The kind of proposal that he has put there stretches beyond decisions that you can make on Budget Day - it's something that could happen after the budget."