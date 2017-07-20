This time in Sweden.

The public want to call a new train Trainy McTrainface.

Taking inspiration from Boaty McBoatface the public voted for one of four services running between Stockholm and Gothenburg to be called Trainy McTrainface.

Local journalist Henrik Ek says the rail company is taking it seriously:





#BoatyMcBoatface just got a sister in Sweden: #TrainyMcTrainface! I love when the public gets to name things! https://t.co/2C2APcyjbs pic.twitter.com/2sAkZ7LNdW — Anne M. Lykkegaard (@Amlykkegaard) July 20, 2017

Apparently the new South West franchise has promised to name a train Trainy McTrainface 🤣 — Emily Dixon (@emilydixon26) July 20, 2017

There's an actual train called Trainy Mctrainface wtf pic.twitter.com/3nRjnrghBb — loren (@spideything) July 20, 2017

In 2016 the British public voted to call a polar research vessel Boaty McBoatface.

They were overruled though and the ship was later called the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

The decision led to disappointment worldwide and it's hoped Trainy McTrainface will make up for it.