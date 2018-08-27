The Society of St Vincent De Paul is reporting a 20% increase in calls for help with Back to School costs this summer.



The charity has received over 6,000 calls from concerned parents so far.



It says delays in processing the Back to School allowance is putting additional strain on many families.

SVP Social Policy Officer, Marcella Stakem said “August is the busiest month for school costs in SVP and calls continue to come in this week from worried parents. We know this time of year is stressful for most families as they try to meet the costs of uniforms, books and ‘voluntary’ contributions, and that these costs bear most heavily on families with limited incomes”.

